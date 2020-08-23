Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox second. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez lines out to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. James McCann walks. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow right field, Jason Kipnis to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs sixth. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Javier Baez doubles to deep left field. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Javier Baez scores. Willson Contreras lines out to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez. Jason Heyward lines out to shallow infield to Tim Anderson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, White sox 1.