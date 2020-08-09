https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-St-Louis-Runs-15470951.php Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Runs Published 7:15 pm EDT, Sunday, August 9, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 ‘It’s really affecting our life:’ Westport community struggles with Eversource’s response 2 Ganim, Blumenthal lead 6th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 3 144k without power; lawmakers urge Eversource CEO to resign 4 Greenwich superintendent to take part in two virtual conversations 5 Residents believe tornado hit Wilton during Isaias 6 16 roads still blocked by trees, wires 7 Shots fired during street fight in Bridgeport View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.