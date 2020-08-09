https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-St-Louis-Runs-15469744.php Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Runs Published 8:22 pm EDT, Saturday, August 8, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 ‘It’s really affecting our life:’ Westport community struggles with Eversource’s response 2 More than 94% of Westport without power 3 NWS: Tornado touched down in Westport during Isaias 4 Power outages dip under 300,000 four days after Isaias 5 When will my power be back? Here are Eversource, UI’s best estimates 6 Residents believe tornado hit Wilton during Isaias 7 Police: Newtown man killed in saw accident while clearing tree View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.