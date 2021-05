Cubs first. Willson Contreras pops out to shallow right field to Adam Frazier. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Javier Baez flies out to deep left field to Ben Gamel. Ian Happ walks. David Bote strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Pirates 0.

Cubs third. Kyle Hendricks called out on strikes. Willson Contreras singles to center field. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Willson Contreras scores. Throwing error by Michael Perez. Ian Happ singles to shallow center field. Javier Baez scores. David Bote reaches on error. Ian Happ to second. Fielding error by Will Craig. Rafael Ortega flies out to left field to Ben Gamel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Pirates 0.

Cubs fourth. Patrick Wisdom homers to left field. Eric Sogard flies out to deep right center field to Gregory Polanco. Kyle Hendricks flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Willson Contreras pops out to shallow left field to Kevin Newman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Ben Gamel pops out to David Bote. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Gregory Polanco homers to right field. Erik Gonzalez lines out to right center field to Patrick Wisdom. Will Craig strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates seventh. Erik Gonzalez pops out to shallow center field to Eric Sogard. Will Craig grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to Kris Bryant. Michael Perez homers to center field. Kevin Newman grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Kris Bryant.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Cubs ninth. Eric Sogard singles to shallow left field. Nick Martini pops out to Wilmer Difo. Willson Contreras doubles to left field. Eric Sogard to third. Kris Bryant grounds out to shortstop. Willson Contreras out at third. Eric Sogard scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Pirates 3.