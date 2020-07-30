https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-Cincinnati-Runs-15447469.php Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs Published 7:13 pm EDT, Thursday, July 30, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Charges upped for man accused of killing 14-year-old boy 2 Stamford school board cuts 7 custodian positions 3 In total, 316 confirmed COVID cases, 15 probable in Westport 4 Westport man charged with third-degree assault 5 Weston staff worry, as school board evaluates reopen plan 6 Duff earns public financing in 26th District campaign 7 Westport police chief, First Selectman ‘horrified’ by George Floyd’s death View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.