https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-6-Seattle-1-14411964.php
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Moore ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|4
|e-Long ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Court lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bishop cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1-Almora Jr. pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|a-Lopes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|b-Broxton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grotz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Chicago
|011
|030
|10x
|—
|6
E_Moore (8). DP_Seattle 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Contreras (20), Castellanos (12), Schwarber (33). SB_Moore 2 (9), Happ (2), Gordon (20). SF_Castellanos (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Hernández, L, 1-5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|LeBlanc
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grotz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Lester, W, 12-9
|6
|6
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kintzler
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lester (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:14. A_33,958 (41,649).
View Comments