San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 13 11 Totals 37 12 14 12
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 3 2 Heyward cf 4 2 1 0
Gennett 2b 5 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 2 4 3
Longoria 3b 4 2 2 2 Bryant 3b 5 2 2 2
Dickerson lf 5 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 3 2 1
Vogt c 5 1 2 3 Báez ss 4 0 1 1
Pillar cf 5 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 3
Belt 1b 3 1 0 1 Happ 2b 2 1 0 0
Crawford ss 3 2 2 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 1 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Slater ph 1 0 1 2 Caratini c 3 1 1 1
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 3 0 1 1
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0
Avelino ph 1 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Russell 2b 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 200 025 200 11
Chicago 222 013 02x 12

E_Darvish (1), Bryant (13). LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Dickerson (11), Crawford (21), Slater (8), Yastrzemski (15), Rizzo (26). HR_Longoria (16), Yastrzemski (17), Vogt (7), Pillar (19), Castellanos (8), Schwarber (29), Bryant (26). SB_Happ (1), Caratini (1). SF_Belt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodríguez 4 6 6 6 3 2
Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0
Gott BS,1-2 1-3 4 3 3 0 1
Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gustave H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moronta L,3-7 BS,0-5 1 3 2 2 1 0
Chicago
Darvish 5 1-3 7 7 6 0 8
Holland 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Chatwood BS,2-4 0 2 2 2 1 0
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chatwood pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Coonrod (Rizzo). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:31. A_38,619 (41,649).