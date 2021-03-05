Chicago Blackhawks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021 Chicago Blackhawks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 88 Patrick Kane 24 11 24 35 8 12 2 0 1 87 .126 F 12 Alex DeBrincat 20 12 14 26 7 2 3 0 3 68 .176 F 8 Dominik Kubalik 24 8 10 18 0 12 3 0 1 75 .107 F 13 Mattias Janmark 24 7 5 12 -6 4 2 1 0 42 .167 F 24 Pius Suter 24 7 5 12 1 6 1 0 3 53 .132 F 34 Carl Soderberg 19 4 6 10 2 10 2 0 0 22 .182 F 23 Philipp Kurashev 23 5 4 9 -5 6 2 0 1 30 .167 D 27 Adam Boqvist 13 1 7 8 -2 10 1 0 0 13 .077 F 17 Dylan Strome 19 4 4 8 -5 6 3 0 0 32 .125 F 38 Brandon Hagel 21 1 6 7 0 7 0 0 0 31 .032 D 2 Duncan Keith 24 0 7 7 1 14 0 0 0 51 .000 D 5 Connor Murphy 18 2 5 7 4 2 0 0 1 31 .065 D 16 Nikita Zadorov 24 1 5 6 3 13 0 0 0 28 .036 D 74 Nicolas Beaudin 11 2 3 5 3 2 0 0 0 5 .400 F 64 David Kampf 24 0 5 5 1 12 0 0 0 34 .000 D 44 Calvin de Haan 24 1 4 5 -4 8 0 0 1 32 .031 F 22 Ryan Carpenter 16 4 0 4 1 6 1 1 0 28 .143 D 51 Ian Mitchell 24 2 2 4 -4 4 0 0 0 18 .111 F 65 Andrew Shaw 14 2 2 4 -5 6 2 0 0 25 .080 F 71 Lucas Wallmark 11 0 3 3 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 36 Matthew Highmore 15 0 2 2 -1 4 0 0 0 17 .000 D 29 Madison Bowey 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 46 Lucas Carlsson 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 52 Reese Johnson 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000 F 73 Brandon Pirri 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 24 74 126 200 -4 158 22 2 11 741 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 69 122 191 -4 156 17 2 10 814 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 32 Kevin Lankinen 16 981 2.57 9 3 4 1 42 550 0.924 0 2 0 30 Malcolm Subban 6 369 2.6 3 2 1 1 16 190 0.916 0 0 0 60 Collin Delia 2 120 5.0 0 2 0 0 10 73 0.863 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 24 1475 2.83 12 7 5 2 68 813 .915 74 126 158 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 1475 2.92 12 7 5 0 70 737 .900 69 122 156 More for youSportsUConn football starts 2021 spring season behind offseason...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers second freshman to be named Big...By Doug Bonjour