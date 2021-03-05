Chicago 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay 2 0 1 0 — 3 Chicago 1 1 1 1 — 4 Chicago won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 7 (Palat, Point), 2:51. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 5 (Hedman, Palat), 10:27 (pp). 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, Boqvist), 12:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Chicago, DeBrincat 14 (Kane), 7:18. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 2 (Johnson, Killorn), 3:20. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 9 (Keith, Boqvist), 6:00. Overtime_None. Shootout_Chicago 1 (DeBrincat NG, Kane NG, Kurashev G), Tampa Bay 0 (Hedman NG, Point NG, Stamkos NG). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-11-14-5_41. Chicago 10-5-8-4_27. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 6; Chicago 1 of 5. Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 2-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Subban 3-2-1 (41-38). A_0 (19,717). T_2:37. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. St. John's: Time, TV and what you need to...SportsDonyell Marshall steps down as Central Connecticut men's... Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_James Tobias, Travis Toomey.