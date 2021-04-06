Chicago 4, Dallas 2

Dallas 0 0 2 — 2 Chicago 1 2 1 — 4 First Period_1, Chicago, Dach 1 (Murphy, Kane), 12:13. Second Period_2, Chicago, Kubalik 13 (Hinostroza, Boqvist), 9:39. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 20, 19:05. Third Period_4, Dallas, Cogliano 5 (Comeau), 1:29 (sh). 5, Dallas, Faksa 5 (Comeau, Lindell), 13:46. 6, Chicago, Kane 14 (DeBrincat, de Haan), 19:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-10-8_27. Chicago 10-11-7_28. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 6-5-6 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 14-10-4 (27-25). A_0 (19,717). T_2:30. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich. More for youSportsThe 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament reaches...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn sophomore guard Anna Makurat transferringBy Doug Bonjour