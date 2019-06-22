Chez Reavie shoots 63, takes a 6-stroke lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Chez Reavie shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday and took advantage of second-round leader Zach Sucher's problems to take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Reavie was six shots behind Sucher at the turn, then matched the tournament record with a back-nine 28.

The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands. He birdied Nos. 10-13, 15 and 17-18 in his back-nine spree.

Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69) at 10 under. Sucher dropped five strokes on the first three holes on the back nine, making a bogey on 10 and double bogeys on 11 and 12.