Check it out: US women open rugby 7s with win over China JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 11:51 p.m.
1 of14 Ilona Maher, left, of the United States is chased by China's Yang Min during their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 China's Chen Keyi tackles Naya Tapper of the United States in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Australia's Emma Tonegato evades a tackle from Japan's Raichel Bativakalolo in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Canada's Karen Paquin scores a try against Brazil, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less 5 of14
6 of14 New Zealand's Michaela Blyde is tackled by Kenya's Sinaida Omondi as she scores a try, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 CORRECTS TO BRITAIN NOT BRAZIL - Britain’s Celia Quansah gets lifted by Russian Olympic Committee’s Baizat Khamidova, in their women’s rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Canada's Karen Paquin, center, is pursued by Brazil's, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, as she runs on her way to scoring a try, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Australia's Maddison Levi, right, collides with Japan's Miyu Shirako in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Japan's Miyu Shirako Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less 10 of14
11 of14 Australia's Evania Pelite looks to pass the baall out under pressure from Japan players, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 China's Liu Xiaoqian, left, brings down Lauren Doyle of the United States, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Britain's Helena Rowland, bottom, gets tackled by Russian Olympic Committee's Alena Tiron, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
TOKYO (AP) — The self-described rugby TikToker Ilona Maher finally got a taste of Olympic competition after bringing the world into the athletes village via social media.
After urging viewers to check it out with posts about life, the food, the furniture and other athletes behind the scenes, she joined her U.S. rugby sevens teammates in a 28-14 win over China on Thursday at the Tokyo Games.