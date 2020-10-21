Chargers rested but still banged up coming off bye week

Recommended Video:

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers are rested and ready to go after their bye week. As for the team's health, that's another matter.

The Chargers had some of their injured starters return to the practice field Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but this remains a banged up team that is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

“There are a couple starters we may get back (this week) but mostly guys are still healing,” Lynn said.

Lynn is hoping defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones can return this week. Ingram (knee) and Jones (shoulder) have been designated to return from injured reserve after missing the past three games. Lynn said both players participated in individual drills Wednesday with their workload increasing depending on their progress.

If both players are moved to the active roster, they would be on a limited play count. That would still be welcomed by a defense that has blown 17-point, second-quarter leads over the past two games.

Offensive right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who has been dealing with back and knee issues, also practiced for the first time in nearly three weeks. Right guard Trai Turner did not practice and has only played in one game due to a lingering groin injury.

Running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is on IR for at least the next two games, but Lynn said Ekeler's return is expected to be “later rather than sooner” due to the severity of the injury.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a full participant in practice for the first time in five weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn shouts to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn shouts to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Jason Behnken, AP Photo: Jason Behnken, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chargers rested but still banged up coming off bye week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Taylor started the opener at Cincinnati but suffered a rib injury in the game. He practiced leading up to the Sept. 19 game against Kansas City but suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pregame injection. That opened the door for Justin Herbert, who has looked impressive despite not having a win.

Lynn named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season two weeks ago. Herbert has a 68.8% completion rate and a 107.1 passer rating, which are the highest marks since the merger for an NFL rookie with at least 100 pass attempts.

With the Chargers off to their second 1-4 start in four years, Lynn and his staff did plenty of self-scouting during the bye week. He said there is no need to overhaul things for a team that has lost its last four by a combined margin of 18 points.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL