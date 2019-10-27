L.A. Chargers 0 7 3 7—17
Chicago 0 9 7 0—16
Second Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 22, 14:45.

Chi_FG Pineiro 25, 4:16.

LAC_Gordon 19 run (McLaughlin kick), 2:12.

Chi_FG Pineiro 19, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 4 run (Pineiro kick), 8:08.

LAC_FG McLaughlin 20, :39.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 11 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 8:04.

A_61,632.

___

LAC Chi
First downs 11 26
Total Net Yards 231 388
Rushes-yards 12-36 38-162
Passing 195 226
Punt Returns 1-0 5-50
Kickoff Returns 1-20 4-109
Interceptions Ret. 1-37 1-29
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-1 23-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 4-27
Punts 5-53.8 3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-53 5-42
Time of Possession 22:00 38:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gordon 8-31, Ekeler 3-3, Watt 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 27-135, Trubisky 4-10, Cohen 4-9, Patterson 1-5, Mik.Davis 2-3.

PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 19-29-1-201. Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-1-253.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 7-53, Henry 4-47, M.Williams 3-69, Ekeler 2-19, Gordon 2-3, Green 1-10. Chicago, Robinson 5-62, Gabriel 4-53, Montgomery 4-12, Miller 3-67, Cohen 3-37, Patterson 2-1, Burton 1-16, Mik.Davis 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, McLaughlin 42. Chicago, Pineiro 33, Pineiro 41.