Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh, and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Saturday.

Ramón Laureano had two hits, was hit by pitches twice — including once with the bases loaded — and threw out a runner from center field for the A's. Khris Davis singled and scored.

Ji-Man Choi hit his ninth home run and Joey Wendle had two hits for Tampa Bay, which has lost nine of 12.

Chapman hit his team-leading 18th home run off starter Yonny Chirinos to put the A's up 2-1, then drove in the tiebreaking run off Diego Castillo (1-6) with an RBI double past diving shortstop Willy Adames. Chapman hit a walkoff three-run home run in the ninth inning off Castillo on Thursday night, handing the Rays closer his first blown save this season.

After Chapman's hit put the A's ahead 3-2, Castillo intentionally walked Matt Olson to load the bases and got Khris Davis to ground out before hitting Laureano to force in Chapman.

The A's made a pair of defensive gems, including Laureano's seventh outfield assist when he threw out Joey Wendle at second base after Wendle singled to the gap in left-center in the fourth. Second baseman Jurickson Profar added a diving catch near the edge of the outfield grass to rob Tommy Pham of a hit in the seventh.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-1) struck out all four batters he faced for the win. Liam Hendriks retired three batters for his second career save and first since 2017.

Mike Fiers allowed one run over six innings for Oakland. Fiers hit three batters, including Avasaíl García twice, and walked three.

Chirinos gave up two runs over six innings and had three strikeouts.

MOVES

Tampa Bay called up LHP Adam Kolarek and INF Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham. RHP Austin Pruitt was optioned down.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. ... C Anthony Bemboom (left knee sprain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Athletics: Sean Manaea will pitch on Tuesday, although it's uncertain if it will be in a simulated game or a rehab start. ... RHP Jharel Cotton (hamstring) pitched off a mound in an important step in his recovery. Melvin said the A's will use Cotton out of the bullpen when he's cleared. ... RHP Marco Estrada (lumbar strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before the game.

UP NEXT

Oakland LHP Brett Anderson (7-4, 3.68 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday. Anderson's seven wins match his total from the previous three seasons combined. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has not named a starter.

