Cespedes has MRI and is examined by foot specialist





New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes connects for a base hit against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York. New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (52) is congratulated by first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr (20) after hitting a single to right field against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a specialist in an effort to determine whether he needs surgery on both feet that would sideline him for 8-to-10 months.

"I guess what we're looking to find out is if it has progressed to the point where it's something that cannot be managed with the conservative treatment that we've been using," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Monday.

Cespedes homered in Friday night's victory at the Yankees in his return from the DL after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor.

He disclosed after the game that calcification on both heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1½ seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

