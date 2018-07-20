Cespedes activated by Mets after 2 months on disabled list

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been activated by the New York Mets following two months on the disabled list caused by a strained right hip flexor.

Cespedes is hitting .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs, and his absence contributed to the downfall of the Mets. New York went 20-36 in his absence and fell into last place in the NL East. Despite an 11-1 start, the Mets started the second half with the fewest wins in the National League.

Cespedes had a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this week with the Gulf Coast Mets and went 2 for 8 with a three-run homer.

New York also recalled right-hander Drew Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas before Friday's series opener at the New York Yankees and optioned infielder Dominic Smith and right-hander Corey Oswalt to the Pacific Coast League farm team.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball