Cease, Moncada lead White Sox past Rangers 8-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease settled down after a tough start, Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the second straight night and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Friday.

Adam Engel added two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Tim Anderson and Leury García each had two hits and drove in a run.

Cease (3-6) gave up three-run shot to Willie Calhoun in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander set a career high with nine strikeouts in six innings. He allowed four hits and walked one in his ninth start since being recalled from Triple-A on July 3.