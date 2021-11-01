Cavaliers hold off Hornets' 4th quarter rally, win 113-110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win 113-110 on Monday night and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points — including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left — as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.

LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.

The Cavaliers took advantage of eight Charlotte turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 40-21 lead. By halftime, the Hornets had turned it over 13 times, leading to 22 Cleveland points and trailed by 16.

But Charlotte didn't quit.

The Hornets trailed 101-84 with seven minutes remaining before Rozier and Ball ignited a 10-0 run. After Miles Bridges made two free throws, Rozier scored on a drive and a corner 3 and Ball connected from the left wing to cut the lead to seven with 4:39 left.

Ball then knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer off a fastbreak with 1:01 to play to trim Cleveland's lead 3. Rozier had a chance to tie it but his 3-pointer just grazed the front rim.

Charlotte would get as close as two on a drive by Rozier with 20 seconds left, but Garland's two free throws helped seal the win.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cavaliers forward Kevin Love did not play after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols just hours before Monday night’s game. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Cleveland this season in a reserve role. ... Outscored Charlotte 54-50 in the paint..

Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in 3-point field percentage at 41.5% but were 15 of 39 against the Cavaliers.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Begin a five-game West Coast swing at Golden State on Wednesday night.

