Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians 9-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw (2-3) in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game.

Kyle Funkhouser (2-0) retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season.

“It’s always good to throw up zeros as a bullpen, and hats off to our guys for coming out and getting it done,” Funkhouser said. “Momentum swings are huge and they wound up on our side.”

Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena, connecting in the second and fourth innings. Bradley has eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 20 games since his June 5 recall from Triple-A Columbus.

José Ramírez and César Hernández also went deep for Cleveland. Ramírez, who leads the Indians with 18 homers, fouled a pitch off his left cheek in the fifth and was taken to a hospital after the game.

“Everybody thinks José is going to be fine, but it’s nothing to mess around with when you get up in your face and your head,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He started to swell, so they’re going to get him checked really good.”

Castro went 3 for 3, scored two runs and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second. Leadoff hitter Akil Baddoo was 3 for 5. Schoop, Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario had two hits apiece.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings, remaining winless since last Aug. 10. The teams traded the lead three times and were tied on four occasions.

The first pitch was delayed by 2 hours, 29 minutes because of intermittent rain, pushing the doubleheader to an evening start. The AL Central foes were rained out Tuesday.

“It’s summer, it’s baseball season, so you’re going to get some delays,” Funkhouser said. “Whatever you do, it’s a waiting game, so you just try to decompress and chill before you’ve got to crank it up. It’s a long day at the ballpark.”

Cleveland has won 8 of 12 head-to-head games this year, outscoring Detroit 65-40, and is 73-24 against the Tigers since 2016.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

Indians ace Shane Bieber (right shoulder soreness) has not been cleared to resume throwing, but Francona said the team’s medical staff was “really pleased” with the progress of the 2020 AL Cy Young winner.

Bieber, who is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, was placed on the injured list for the first time in his career following his June 13 start against Seattle.

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor will undergo surgery Friday to repair multiple fibula fractures and torn ligaments in his right ankle. He suffered the season-ending injury in a horrific collision with second baseman Ernie Clement at Minnesota on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (neck strain), who was placed on the injured list Sunday, is undergoing soft tissue treatment on his neck and upper right trapezius. He will be evaluated Friday.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez (finger) was struck on a finger during his rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Wednesday. Francona said Pérez was concerned when he left the field, but is fine.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA) takes on Indians LHP Logan Allen (1-4, 9.19 ERA) in the nightcap. Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

