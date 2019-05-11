Castillo fans 11, bounces back to pitch Reds past Giants 7-0

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, May 10, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out a season-high 11 in six innings, Nick Senzel hit a two-run triple and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Friday night.

Yasiel Puig added a two-run single and Senzel got two hits.

Castillo (4-1) allowed two hits and walked five. Last Sunday, facing the Giants in Cincinnati, the hard-throwing 26-year-old took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and was sitting on four-run lead, then gave up four runs in a game San Francisco won 6-5.

Castillo combined with Zach Duke, Michael Lorenzen and Wandy Peralta on a four-hitter.

The Reds led 1-0 in the second when they put two on with two outs for Senzel. He hit a deep drive off Dereck Rodriguez (3-5) and center fielder Steven Duggar crashed into the wall trying to make what would have been a great catch, but the ball popped out of his glove on impact.

Senzel wound up with a triple and later scored on a double by Eugenio Suarez.

Puig's single came in a three-run ninth.

Rodriguez lost his third straight start. Stephen Vogt had three hits and walk in his sixth game with the Giants and is batting .467 (7 for 15) with his new team.

TEAM TEAL

The Stanley Cup made an appearance at Oracle Park, part of a Bay Area promotional tour in support of the San Jose Sharks, who advanced to the Western Conference finals. NHL "keeper of the Cup" Phil Pritchard flew the trophy to San Francisco from the NHL Hall of Fame in Toronto on Thursday night. The Cup was displayed in the Giants dugout during pregame and on the concourse adjacent to the San Francisco Bay. The Giants also used the Cup as a ball holder when they pitched batting practice.

SPLASH HITS

With the Giants trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, fans erupted in cheers when Warriors "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson hit key 3-pointers down the stretch in Golden State's Warriors' 118-113 series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker was back in the lineup after missing two games with tightness in his left quadriceps.

Giants: CF Kevin Pillar was out of the lineup after starting 31 straight games. . C Buster Posey, who went on the concussion list on Thursday (retroactive to Wednesday), was scheduled to be evaluated by a doctor Friday night, manager Bruce Bochy said. . 1B Brandon Belt left the game in the top of the ninth, an inning after walking off the field awkwardly after trying to beat out an infield grounder. . Pitching coach Curt Young missed Friday's game to attend his daughter's graduation from University of Arizona. He was replaced by Triple-A Sacramento pitching coach Steve Kline.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 3.65 ERA) is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA over his last four starts.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-1, 3.16) faced the Reds last Sunday and gave up home runs to Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich on three consecutive pitches in the first inning.

