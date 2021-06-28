Castellanos hits slam as Reds rally past Phillies 12-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.