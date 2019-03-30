Casinos to end management contract after betting problems

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A casino operator is ending its contract with a management company after a dispute prevented two West Virginia casinos from taking bets on the NCAA Tournament.

A news release from Delaware North says the company has notified the West Virginia Lottery Commission that it is taking steps to terminate its partnership with Miomni Gaming.

Miomni's contract dispute with a third-party technology supplier has prevented Delaware North's Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro and the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack from taking new sports wagers since March 6.

The company says it could be several months before a solution is in place. In the meantime, it is honoring all resulted bets and allowing customers to access their accounts and withdraw funds.

Support is available at support@betlucky.com or by calling 866-807-4007.