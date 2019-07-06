Cashner goes 7 IP, Nunez hits 2-run HR, O's beat Jays 8-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, right, bobbles the baseball but gets the force-out at second base against Baltimore Orioles' Keon Broxton, left, in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, right, bobbles the baseball but gets the force-out at second base against Baltimore Orioles' Keon Broxton, left, in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Cashner goes 7 IP, Nunez hits 2-run HR, O's beat Jays 8-1 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Andrew Cashner pitched seven strong innings to win his third straight start, Renato Nuñez hit a two-run home run and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Saturday.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a solo home run and Jonathan Villar scored three times. The Orioles used a five-run fourth inning to win their third straight, improving to 4-1 north of the border this season.

Cashner (9-3) allowed three hits and one run, walked none and struck out four. He's 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against Toronto this season, having pitched six shutout innings to beat the Blue Jays on April 2.

Cashner got July off to a winning start after going 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA over 25 innings in four June starts. He has won five of six decisions dating to May 25.

Jimmy Yacabonis struck out the side on 13 pitches in the eighth and Shawn Armstrong finished for Baltimore.

Cashner gave Orioles center fielder Keon Broxton a tip of his cap after Broxton made a leaping catch at the wall to retire Freddy Galvis for the first out of the fourth.

Broxton ended the game with another great play, hauling in a deep drive by Cavan Biggio to strand a runner at first.

Cashner retired his first 10 batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a groundball single up the middle in the fourth. Guerrero advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Biggio, but that was it for the Blue Jays, who scored just once for the second straight game.

Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard (1-5) allowed six runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.

Richard beat Kansas City on Monday for his first win of the season but didn't get any help from his defense in his bid for consecutive victories. Fielding errors by first baseman Justin Smoak and third baseman Guerrero in the fourth led to three unearned runs for the Orioles.

Trey Mancini reached on Smoak's error to begin the inning, and Nuñez followed with a homer to left, his 20th.

Pedro Severino doubled and Villar reached safely on Toronto's second error before Santander hit and RBI single and Broxton added an RBI double. One out later, Santander scored on Richie Martin's ground out.

Wilkerson capped the scoring by connecting off Nick Kingham in the ninth, his seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left wrist) returned after sitting out Friday. Gurriel jammed his wrist making a diving catch in left field Thursday. ... OF Randal Grichuk (back) sat for the second straight day.

NO STRO

Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman (strained left pectoral) will not pitch in next week's All-Star Game. Stroman left last Saturday's start against Kansas City after four innings and was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday. He was replaced on the AL roster by New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka.

ROSTER REPORT

Orioles: Baltimore recalled RHP David Hess from Triple-A Norfolk. Hess replaces RHP Josh Lucas, who was optioned to Norfolk following Friday's game and designated for assignment Saturday. ... The Orioles filled Lucas' spot on the 40-man roster by claiming RHP Aaron Brooks on waivers from Oakland.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 6.75) will start Sunday in place of scheduled starter RHP Gabriel Ynoa. Wojciechowski took the loss in his Baltimore debut, July 2 at Tampa Bay, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton (2-6, 5.18) allowed a career-worst seven runs over 2 2/3 innings against Boston in his previous start. Thornton has won once in his past nine outings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports