Carter scores career-high 4 goals, Penguins blast Sabres 8-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand — the 398th of his career — early in the third period that put the Sabres away.