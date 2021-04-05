Skip to main content
Carolina Hurricanes Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 20 Sebastian Aho 37 15 18 33 9 14 4 1 3 95 .158
D 19 Dougie Hamilton 37 4 26 30 12 31 0 1 1 123 .033
F 16 Vincent Trocheck 28 14 15 29 4 8 6 0 2 81 .173
F 88 Martin Necas 34 9 19 28 16 8 4 0 3 79 .114
F 11 Jordan Staal 35 10 16 26 3 22 5 0 2 68 .147
F 37 Andrei Svechnikov 37 10 16 26 1 28 3 0 0 103 .097
F 21 Nino Niederreiter 37 14 9 23 16 21 3 0 4 85 .165
D 22 Brett Pesce 37 3 17 20 7 16 1 0 0 62 .048
F 71 Jesper Fast 32 5 11 16 -3 10 1 0 1 25 .200
F 13 Warren Foegele 34 8 6 14 6 14 0 0 0 52 .154
F 23 Brock McGinn 37 8 5 13 0 6 0 1 1 58 .138
D 24 Jake Bean 27 1 10 11 -3 6 1 0 0 37 .027
F 48 Jordan Martinook 34 2 8 10 -6 18 0 0 1 42 .048
D 74 Jaccob Slavin 34 1 9 10 9 2 0 0 0 61 .016
F 86 Teuvo Teravainen 13 2 7 9 4 2 0 0 1 31 .065
D 51 Jake Gardiner 17 0 7 7 2 2 0 0 0 15 .000
D 76 Brady Skjei 37 1 5 6 4 18 0 0 1 67 .015
F 18 Cedric Paquette 25 3 2 5 -3 8 0 0 0 17 .176
F 10 Ryan Dzingel 11 2 2 4 -2 2 2 0 0 9 .222
F 78 Steven Lorentz 26 1 2 3 -2 6 0 0 1 20 .050
F 67 Morgan Geekie 17 2 0 2 -5 4 2 0 0 11 .182
D 4 Haydn Fleury 33 1 0 1 -6 6 0 0 0 48 .021
F 28 Max McCormick 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 41 Sheldon Rempal 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 29 Drew Shore 1 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 116 210 326 62 260 32 3 21 1194 .097
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 91 152 243 -69 242 21 1 11 1043 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
47 James Reimer 19 1149 2.71 14 4 1 0 52 550 0.905 0 0 0
39 Alex Nedeljkovic 14 848 2.12 8 4 2 2 30 393 0.924 0 0 2
34 Petr Mrazek 5 241 0.74 3 1 0 3 3 94 0.968 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2260 2.3 25 9 3 5 85 1037 .913 116 210 260
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2260 2.95 12 17 8 1 109 1187 .903 91 152 242
