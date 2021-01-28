Skip to main content
Carolina 1, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 1 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Carolina, Necas 1 (Hamilton, Staal), 1:12.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-14-10-0_31. Carolina 15-7-11-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-1 (36 shots-35 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 2-1-0 (31-31).

A_0 (18,680). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

