Carlson comes up big in Caps' 4-3 shootout win over Ducks IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 11:02 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington's third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand.
