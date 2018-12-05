Cardinals strike gold, get Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have struck gold in their search for a big hitter, getting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a multiplayer trade.

The Cardinals sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona in the deal Wednesday.

A six-time All-Star at 31, Goldschmidt was among the top players available in the trade market. He hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs last season and has often finished high in the NL MVP voting.

St. Louis has missed the playoffs for three straight years, its longest absence since 1997-99. Goldschmidt has a $14.5 million salary next year, receives a $1 million assignment bonus for the trade and will be eligible for free agency after next season. The Cardinals believed they needed a boost in the middle of their lineup to compete with the likes of Milwaukee and the Cubs in the NL Central.

___

