Cardinals 8, Rangers 2
|St. Louis
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|051
|001—8
|Texas
|000
|020
|000—2
E_Odor (3), Guzman (2). DP_St. Louis 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Texas 6. 2B_M.Carpenter (8), DeJong (16), Molina (13), Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_DeJong (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Hudson W,3-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Gant
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Jurado L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Gomez
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dowdy
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Springs
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by Martinez (Santana). WP_Jurado.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:14. A_30,967 (49,115).
