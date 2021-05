LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State freshman Justin Campbell threw the 11th no-hitter in school history, and just the third in a nine-inning game, striking out 11 in a 19-0 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

The right-hander from Simi Valley, California, walked only one — with one out in the eighth inning — to join Bob Richardson (1968 vs. Houston) and Jim Wixson (1960 vs. North Carolina in the College World Series) to toss individual nine-inning no-hitters for the Cowboys.