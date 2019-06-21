California surfing competition paused after shark sighting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The USA Surfing Championships was put on pause after a shark jumped out of the Southern California water.

The Orange County Register reports the shark was spotted breaching the ocean waters Wednesday near the young surfers competing at the Lower Trestles south of San Clemente.

California State Parks issued a shark-sighting advisory.

USA Surfing President Andrea Swayne said in a statement that the competition continued after lifeguard boats monitored the water.

Shark Lab director Chris Lowe says the juvenile shark was 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) long.

Lowe says the shark might have jumped out of the water to get itchy copepods off it.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com