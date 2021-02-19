California OK's outdoor youth sports under certain rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Youth sports competitions can resume next week in parts of California and could be back for a vast majority of the state by the end of March under a plan announced Friday by public health officials that clears the way for abbreviated spring versions of high school football, field hockey, gymnastics and water polo.
“It’s going to be a very welcome reprieve for hundreds of thousands of kids who (experienced) a lot of pain in not being able to play in the fall,” said Patrick Walsh, head football coach for Junipero Serra High School, a gridiron power just south of San Francisco. “This gives us a sense of hope and something to look forward to in an otherwise pretty melancholy situation.”