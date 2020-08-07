Recommended Video:

Calgary 2 0 2 4
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 1 (Gustafsson, Monahan), 3:21. 2, Calgary, Bennett 2 (Tkachuk, Hanifin), 19:59.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Monahan 2 (Ryan, Rieder), 16:59 (en). 4, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Lucic, Bennett), 17:18 (en).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-19-7_34. Winnipeg 11-8-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 3-1-0 (31 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-3-0 (32-30).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.