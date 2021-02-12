Calgary 3, Vancouver 1

Calgary 1 1 1 — 3 Vancouver 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_1, Calgary, Giordano 2 (Monahan, Lindholm), 18:35. Second Period_2, Vancouver, Boeser 10 (Pettersson), 6:31. 3, Calgary, Mangiapane 4 (Valimaki, Giordano), 14:31. Third Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 8 (Monahan), 5:58. Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-6-12_26. Vancouver 14-10-10_34. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 4. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 6-3-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Demko 3-5-0 (26-23). A_0 (18,910). T_2:26. Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bevan Mills. More for youSportsNo. 2 UConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe Morelli