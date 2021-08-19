Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10 LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 5:29 p.m.
1 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles in the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a three-run double against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Detroit Tigers' Zack Short rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Aaron Siegers throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Detroit Tigers' Zack Short hugs Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop crosses first base safely as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Quintana can't handle the throw while covering the base in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DETROIT (AP) — Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.
Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.