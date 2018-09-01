Cabrera's homer in 10th gives Phils 2-1 win over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera provided the pop the Philadelphia Phillies expected when they acquired him last month.

Cabrera's solo home run with one out in the 10th lifted the Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in a game played through steady rain.

Cabrera connected off Steve Cishek (4-2), driving an opposite-field shot to left-center to help the Phillies pull within two games of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves lost 3-2 to Pittsburgh.

"That's why we traded for him," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Cabrera, who came from the New York Mets on July 31. "Big moment. Absolutely demolished the ball."

Cabrera got mobbed by teammates and showered with bubble gum and a sports drink after circling the bases following his fifth career walk-off homer and first since hitting one off teammate Edubray Ramos on Sept. 22, 2016.

"It feels awesome to help the team win," Cabrera said. "This game is not easy."

Javier Baez hit his 29th homer for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Pat Neshek (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning.

Baez hit a liner out to left off Nick Pivetta for his NL-leading 98th RBI to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Philadelphia tied it at 1 on Cesar Hernandez's RBI single off Jose Quintana in the sixth. The speedy Roman Quinn hit a double and scored on the hit to left.

Phillies reliever Adam Morgan escaped a jam in the seventh when Baez hit a hard liner to right with two runners on, but Phillies newcomer Jose Bautista reached out to make the catch and doubled Tommy La Stella off second to end the inning.

Seranthony Dominguez struck out Cubs pinch-hitter Victor Caratini to leave the bases loaded in the eighth.

Pivetta pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third by striking out Anthony Rizzo and retiring Ben Zobrist on a grounder to shortstop.

STARTING TIME

Cubs: Quintana gave up one run and three hits, striking out seven in six innings. He has allowed just 13 hits over his last three starts after posting a 7.52 ERA over his previous four.

Phillies: Pivetta allowed one run and five hits, striking out six in five innings.

A FIRST

Quintana had his first two-hit game after entering with four hits in 91 career at-bats.

MR. PINCH

La Stella led off the seventh with a single, setting the franchise record for pinch-hits in a season with 21.

TURNAROUND

Hector Neris, who began the season as Philadelphia's closer and was demoted to Triple-A after pitching poorly, has 20 strikeouts and hasn't allowed a run in nine innings since being recalled a few weeks ago.

WELCOME HOME

Cubs lefty Cole Hamels received a standing ovation following a video tribute in the middle of the fourth inning. Hamels was the MVP of the 2008 World Series and NLCS with the Phillies. He was traded to Texas in 2015. Hamels would've pitched on Sunday but was pushed back because Joe Maddon is going with a six-man rotation.

"I thought it was good to let him come back and enjoy his three days," Maddon said. "Knowing him, he's competitive and he probably wanted to pitch but I didn't ask him."

TRAINER'S ROOM

CUBS: Closer Brandon Morrow (right biceps inflammation) threw from 120 feet. ... OF Jason Heyward wasn't in the lineup after injuring his right hamstring Thursday night. ... 3B Kris Bryant (shoulder) and LHP Brian Duensing (shoulder) are expected to rejoin the team after the rosters expand on Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Hendricks (10-10, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Cubs on Saturday night and RHP Zach Eflin (9-5, 3.99) goes for Philadelphia. Eflin and the Phillies beat Hendricks 6-1 on June 5 at Wrigley Field.

