Buster's buzzer-beater lifts Lamar past UL-Monroe 63-60

MONROE, La. (AP) — A tightly guarded Davion Buster threw up a 40-foot shot at the buzzer and Lamar defeated Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 in a comeback Wednesday night.

Lamar (1-4) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. Buster, playing his first game of the season, scored 16 points — 11 after halftime — and made four 3-pointers. Quinlan Bennett led the Cardinals with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Avery Sullivan scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Russell Harrison led the Warhawks (1-2) with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Josh Nicholas scored 11. Louisiana-Monroe led iby 13 early in the second half but was just 10-for-26 shooting after halftime, making just three of its last nine free-throw attempts.

Buster hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 55-55 with just under three minutes remaining and hit another 3 that gave Lamar a 60-58 lead with 1:26 on the clock.

Marco Morency tied the game for Louisiana-Monroe with eight seconds, setting up a final play when Buster hit the winner from the right side just inside of half court.

