BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster scored a season-high 21 points, including a go-ahead 3 with 34 seconds left, and Lamar won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Stephen F. Austin 81-79 on Saturday.

Lamar trailed 43-40 at halftime but led for good, 80-79, on Buster's 3 and V.J. Holmes iced it with 1 of 2 free throws with one second to play.

Nick Garth added 20 points and six assists and Josh Nzeakor had 17 points and nine rebounds for Lamar (18-12, 11-6 Southland Conference). Christian Barrett added eight rebounds.

Shannon Bogues had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (14-14, 7-9). Davonte Fitzgerald added 18 points and eight rebounds and Kevon Harris had 16 points.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Lamar defeated Stephen F. Austin 82-67 on Feb. 9. Lamar finishes out the regular season against McNeese State at home next Saturday. Stephen F. Austin plays Abilene Christian on the road on Wednesday.

