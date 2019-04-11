Burroughs, Askren to face off in charity wrestling match

NEW YORK (AP) — Five-time world champion Jordan Burroughs will wrestle mixed martial arts star Ben Askren in a charity match next month.

Burroughs and Askren, a 2008 Olympic wrestler, will face off for the first time in Madison Square Garden on May 6 to headline the 10th annual "Grapple at the Garden" event to support inner city wrestling.

Burroughs won the 74-kilogram world title in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 in addition to an Olympic gold medal seven years ago in London.

Askren, a former two-time national champion for the University of Missouri, has won his first 19 MMA matches — most recently at UFC 235 in March.