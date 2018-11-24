Burns scores 25, Colgate beats Siena 84-79

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Rapolas Ivanauskas had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Colgate beat Siena 84-79 on Saturday.

Jack Ferguson gave Colgate the lead, 73-71, with 3:12 remaining on an open 3-pointer from the wing. Siena's Manny Camper was fouled on a made basket, pulling to 77-74, but missed the free throw and got the rebound. He was fouled and missed two more free throws. Ivanauskas made two at the other end for a five-point lead with 37 seconds left.

Ferguson had three 3-pointers and 22 points for Colgate (5-2). Will Rayman totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Burns had 14 points in the first half as Colgate led 43-37.

Evan Fisher made 9 of 12 shots and scored 22 points for Siena (2-4), which scored 52 points in the paint. Freshman Jalen Pickett had another big game with 21 points, nine assists and seven steals.

Pickett's seven steals were the most by a Siena player since Clarence Jackson had 7 on Jan. 4, 2010 at Loyola, Maryland.