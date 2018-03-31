Burnley closer to Europe places after piling misery on WBA









WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Burnley kept alive its hopes of European football next season and edged West Bromwich Albion closer to relegation from the English Premier League in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

There was little to choose between the sides. Neither have been prolific scorers but Burnley is organized and dogged, and when Ashley Barnes' scissor kick put the visitors ahead after 22 minutes it was already a long way back for the Baggies. They haven't come from behind to win a Premier League game since February last year.

Chris Wood marked his recall with the second goal after 73 minutes to seal a third straight league win, and move within two points of sixth-placed Arsenal.

Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back late on but West Brom's eighth consecutive defeat in the league kept it on the bottom of the table and 10 points from safety.