BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley held on after a first-half goal from captain Ben Mee — his first at Turf Moor since 2015 — to beat winless Sheffield United 1-0 on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The defender's header in the 32nd minute off a cross from Robbie Brady was just the ninth goal for Burnley this season. Only relegation-threatened United with eight has scored fewer.