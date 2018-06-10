Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution to 1-1 draw with Fire

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his ninth goal of the season to lift the New England Revolution to a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

New England (6-4-4) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss in its last six.

Bunbury, who tied his career high for goals in a season, tied it in the 82nd minute. Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez mishandled a high ball along the goal line and Diego Fagundez tapped it to a charging Bunbury who finished into an open net from the top of the 6-yard box.

The Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger tapped it to Aleksandar Katai, who dropped it back to Schweinsteiger at the top of the box, where he first-timed a right-footer into the net to make it 1-0 in the 63rd minute.

Sanchez had five saves for Chicago (5-7-2).