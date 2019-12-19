Bulls rally from 18 down to beat Wizards in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, completing the Chicago Bulls' rally from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Wizards 110-109 Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine capped a 21-3 Bulls run with three free throws that tied the game at 96 with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth. Bradley Beal hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to put Washington ahead 98-96, but LaVine was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and hit two free throws to force OT.

Lauri Markkanen's alley-oop basket gave the Bulls their first lead since the first quarter, 106-105 with 1:47 left in overtime.

Beal's two free throws put Washington back on top, and Isaiah Thomas' two foul shots made it 109-106 with 53 seconds left. Carter, aided by a lane violation by Washington, made two free throws with 40 seconds to go and scored the winner after Beal's miss.

Beal missed another jumper at the buzzer.

Markkanen had 31 points and nine rebounds, and LaVine added 24 points.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after he hit a 3-point basket during the second half the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. The Bulls won 110-109 in overtime. less Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after he hit a 3-point basket during the second half the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. The Bulls ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Bulls rally from 18 down to beat Wizards in overtime 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Davis Bertans led Washington with 26 points, and Beal finished with 22.

The Wizards led 93-75 with 8:21 left in the fourth before Carter's dunk started Chicago's spurt. LaVine's 3-pointer pulled the Bulls within 96-93 with 1:33 remaining. LaVine scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the period.

In his return to Washington, former Wizards player Tomas Satoransky had 17 points.

Washington led by six at halftime, and Beal and Thomas combined for three 3-pointers in a 9-2 run that gave the Wizards a 74-61 lead midway through the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Satoransky was the subject of a video tribute during the first quarter. ... Carter picked up a flagrant foul in the fourth quarter. He had nine points and nine rebounds. ... the Bulls have seven straight games with at least five blocks. ... Chicago has won three straight versus Washington for the first time since a seven-game streak from April 2, 2010-Jan. 30, 2012.

Wizards: Rookie center Anzejs Pasecniks had nine points and seven rebounds in his NBA debut. ... Bertans started in place of rookie Rui Hachimura, who injured his groin in Monday's win at Detroit and is out for at least five games. ... The 13-point fourth quarter was their lowest-scoring quarter of the season.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Wizards: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports