Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Jack Eichel 21 2 16 18 -9 6 1 0 1 61 .033 F 68 Victor Olofsson 23 7 10 17 -13 2 6 0 0 51 .137 F 23 Sam Reinhart 21 9 8 17 -12 6 5 0 2 49 .184 F 4 Taylor Hall 23 2 12 14 -13 10 1 0 0 60 .033 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 23 1 9 10 -21 8 1 0 0 51 .020 D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 16 3 5 8 -8 12 1 0 0 31 .097 F 12 Eric Staal 23 3 5 8 -15 4 1 0 0 36 .083 F 27 Curtis Lazar 21 4 2 6 -2 0 0 0 0 21 .190 D 33 Colin Miller 22 3 3 6 -13 8 1 0 0 28 .107 F 24 Dylan Cozens 18 3 1 4 -6 5 1 0 0 16 .188 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 8 1 3 4 -3 0 1 0 0 9 .111 D 62 Brandon Montour 21 0 4 4 -11 12 0 0 0 36 .000 F 13 Tobias Rieder 21 4 0 4 -6 0 0 0 0 29 .138 F 20 Cody Eakin 23 1 2 3 -8 4 0 0 0 19 .053 D 19 Jake McCabe 13 1 2 3 2 9 0 0 0 15 .067 F 15 Riley Sheahan 22 2 1 3 -1 4 0 0 0 13 .154 D 44 Matt Irwin 11 0 2 2 -6 4 0 0 0 16 .000 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 17 1 1 2 -7 0 0 0 0 19 .053 F 53 Jeff Skinner 20 1 1 2 -6 8 0 0 0 41 .024 F 74 Rasmus Asplund 4 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 4 .250 D 78 Jacob Bryson 7 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 7 .143 F 21 Kyle Okposo 18 0 1 1 -7 0 0 0 0 24 .000 F 72 Tage Thompson 9 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 16 .000 D 3 Will Borgen 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 .000 D 88 Brandon Davidson 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 17 Steven Fogarty 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 23 50 89 139 -169 118 19 0 4 661 .076 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 74 124 198 165 144 9 1 16 710 .104 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Linus Ullmark 12 689 2.43 5 4 2 0 28 344 0.919 0 0 0 40 Carter Hutton 9 493 3.4 1 7 1 0 28 240 0.883 0 0 0 34 Jonas Johansson 4 198 3.94 0 3 0 0 13 121 0.893 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 23 1399 3.0 6 14 3 0 69 705 .896 50 89 118 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1399 2.13 17 4 2 4 49 660 .924 74 124 144