Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Buffalo 7 3 14 7 \u2014 31 New Orleans 0 0 0 6 \u2014 6 First Quarter Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09. Second Quarter Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46. Third Quarter Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48. Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19. Fourth Quarter NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54. Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17. A_69,170. ___ Buf NO First downs 21 12 Total Net Yards 361 190 Rushes-yards 32-113 25-44 Passing 248 146 Punt Returns 5-49 1-12 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-61 Interceptions Ret. 1-18 2-2 Comp-Att-Int 23-28-2 17-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 2-17 Punts 3-42.333 5-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-24 Time of Possession 34:38 25:22 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3. PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.