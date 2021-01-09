Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Indianapolis 3 7 0 14 — 24 Buffalo 7 7 3 10 — 27 First Quarter Ind_FG Blankenship 30, 5:29. Buf_Knox 3 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:49. Second Quarter Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 8:07. Buf_Allen 5 run (Bass kick), :14. Third Quarter Buf_FG Bass 46, 11:05. Fourth Quarter Buf_Diggs 35 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:10. Ind_Pascal 9 pass from Rivers (run failed), 11:32. Buf_FG Bass 54, 8:08. Ind_Doyle 27 pass from Rivers (Doyle pass from Rivers), 6:13. A_6,772. ___ Ind Buf First downs 27 22 Total Net Yards 472 397 Rushes-yards 30-163 21-96 Passing 309 301 Punt Returns 1-14 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-72 4-69 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 27-46-0 26-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-23 Punts 2-36.5 4-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-7 Time of Possession 34:17 25:43 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 21-78, Hines 6-75, Pittman 1-11, Brissett 1-0, Rivers 1-(minus 1). Buffalo, Allen 11-54, Singletary 3-21, Moss 7-21. PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 27-46-0-309. Buffalo, Allen 26-35-0-324. RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 7-70, Pittman 5-90, Alie-Cox 4-32, Pascal 3-37, Burton 3-34, Hilton 2-32, Taylor 2-6, Hines 1-8. Buffalo, Beasley 7-57, Diggs 6-128, Davis 4-85, Moss 4-26, Singletary 3-23, Knox 2-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 33.