Buffalo 24, New England 21

New England 0 6 8 7 — 21 Buffalo 7 0 7 10 — 24

First Quarter

Buf_Moss 8 run (Bass kick), 5:29. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 12 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-4; Allen 19 run; Moss 21 run. Buffalo 7, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 43, 10:50. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Newton 28 pass to J.White; Newton 4 run on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 7, New England 3.

NE_FG Folk 33, :08. Drive: 7 plays, 34 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: J.Jackson 25 interception return to Buffalo 49; Newton 10 pass to Meyers; Newton 15 pass to Izzo. Buffalo 7, New England 6.

Third Quarter

Buf_Moss 4 run (Bass kick), 12:09. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Singletary 18 run; Allen 41 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 14, New England 6.

NE_Harris 22 run (Meyers pass from Newton), 3:03. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Burkhead 10 run on 3rd-and-10. New England 14, Buffalo 14.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Allen 2 run (Bass kick), 13:12. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Singletary 17 run; Moss 12 run; Moss 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 21, New England 14.

NE_Newton 2 run (Folk kick), 9:36. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 28; Newton 22 pass to Byrd; Harris 13 run; Harris 18 run. New England 21, Buffalo 21.

Buf_FG Bass 28, 4:06. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:30. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Buffalo 27; Allen 11 pass to Kroft; Moss 14 run; Allen 21 pass to Brown. Buffalo 24, New England 21.

A_0.

___

NE Buf FIRST DOWNS 20 22 Rushing 11 14 Passing 8 7 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-10 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 349 339 Total Plays 61 57 Avg Gain 5.7 5.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 188 190 Rushes 34 38 Avg per rush 5.5 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 161 149 Sacked-Yds lost 2-13 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 174 154 Completed-Att. 15-25 11-18 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.0 7.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-2 5-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-43.3 3-40.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 93 50 Punt Returns 1-15 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-53 3-50 Interceptions 1-25 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-35 5-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:46 29:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 16-102, Newton 9-54, Burkhead 6-26, Olszewski 1-6, White 2-0. Buffalo, Singletary 14-86, Moss 14-81, Allen 10-23.

PASSING_New England, Newton 15-25-0-174. Buffalo, Allen 11-18-1-154.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 6-58, Byrd 3-39, White 2-35, Izzo 2-24, Zuber 1-13, Burkhead 1-5. Buffalo, Diggs 6-92, Beasley 2-24, Brown 1-21, Kroft 1-11, Singletary 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-15. Buffalo, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 3-53. Buffalo, Roberts 2-48, Matakevich 1-2.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jones 4-2-0, D.McCourty 4-2-0, Bentley 4-1-1, Simon 4-1-0, J.McCourty 4-0-0, Jackson 3-2-0, Cowart 2-2-0, Guy 2-2-0, Bower 2-0-0, Brooks 2-0-0, Thurman 2-0-0, Wise 1-4-0, Phillips 1-3-0, Uche 1-0-0, Butler 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 11-0-0, Marlowe 6-0-0, Edmunds 5-1-0, T.Johnson 5-0-0, White 3-1-0, Hughes 2-1-1, Klein 2-1-0, Oliver 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, A.Smith 2-0-0, Wallace 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-1, Addison 1-0-0, Bryant 1-0-0, Milano 1-0-0, Zimmer 1-0-0, D.Johnson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Jackson 1-25. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ James Coleman, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.