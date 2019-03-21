Bucs become 1st NFL team with 2 female coaches on staff

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust as assistant coaches, becoming the first NFL team with two female coaches on their staff.

Locust and Javadifar are also the first full-time female coaches in franchise history.

Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach and Javadifar an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

"I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in a statement.

"Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity. The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff."

Locust joins the Bucs after working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Last year, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team's training camp.

Javadifar has most recently worked as a physical therapist in Seattle. A native of Queens, Javadifar played basketball at Pace University in New York.

